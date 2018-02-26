Police Use Drone to Locate Man Trapped in Ditch

Lincolnshire police used a drone with a thermal camera to locate a man who had fallen into a ditch after a car crash near Grimsby, England on Sunday, February 25.This video shows the moment the drone discovered the man. Witnesses told police they saw the victim walking away from his car after the accident on the A16 near Ludborough, the Grimsby Telegraph reported.As part of a joint rescue effort, Humberside Police patrol officers eventually found the man about 500 feet from where his car had crashed, the report said. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Credit: Lincs Police Drones via Storyful