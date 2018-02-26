Six Injured Following Explosion, Fire in Leicester

Leicestershire Police and emergency services responded to what they described as a ‘major incident’ after a reported explosion rocked Hinckley Road in Leicester, England, on the evening of February 25.As many as six individuals were reported to be in critical condition following the blast, according to the East Midlands Ambulance Service. A few hours after the incident, police stated there was no “indication this is terror related.”This video shows the incident from a few blocks away a short while after the explosion occurred. The uploader stated that the force from the blast caused an audible bang to hit his windows and the ground to shake. Credit: Jack Olund via Storyful