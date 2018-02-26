Ohio River Reaches Nearly Record-Breaking Levels Along Louisville's Banks

The Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, continued rising through Sunday, February 25, nearly breaking a record set in 1997. This drone footage was taken on Saturday, February 24, and shows the extent of the flooding along Louisville’s riverbanks.According to the Louisville Courier Journal, a downtown river gauge recorded the river at 34.9 feet on Sunday, with forecasters calling for the river to rise to 36.1 feet by Monday. In 1997, the water was measured at 38.8 feet.Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency last week after the river had risen more than 11 feet above flood stage. Credit: Louisville From Above via Storyful