Fox: Labour 'largely clueless' on customs union issue

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer MP has said that Labour supports remaining in a customs union after Brexit. His announcement on Sunday morning came after more than 80 senior figures from across the Labour Party signed a statement warning Jeremy Corbyn that key policies would be unaffordable if the UK leaves the single market. International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP questioned what sort of customs union Labour would seek, adding that the party were "largely clueless" on the issue .