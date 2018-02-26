CCTV captures moment man appears to steal parcel left at UK home

CCTV cameras installed at a UK home have captured the moment a man appeared to steal a parcel, rummage through it and then discard it when he realised it contained nothing of value.

The clip, which was captured on Saturday, shows the moment a delivery man arrives at the property in Runcorn and leaves a parcel in the front garden.

Later that afternoon, another man - who the homeowner claims was delivering flyers - arrives, spies the parcel, picks it up and goes down the side of the property to open it.

When he realises there's nothing of value in it, he discards the package.