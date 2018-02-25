Basketball Game Finishes After Midnight After Storm Causes Leak in Dunn Center Ceiling

Storm damage caused the ceiling of Austin Peay State University’s Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee, to leak on February 24, delaying for a time a game that was underway.The game between Austin Peay and Kentucky’s Murray State University resumed after a delay, and finished after midnight, with Murray State winning 73-64.The National Weather Service warned of severe weather and the possibly of flooding of severe weather hitting Clarksville. Credit: The Murray State News via Storyful