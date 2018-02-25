Ice Chunks Float Along Grand River as Water Levels Reach Near-Record Highs

Near-record flooding continued along the Grand River in Ontario, Canada on February 22 with water levels cresting close to an all-time record from 2013.This video shows a glimpse of the high water levels in the river, with chunks of ice protruding from the surface.The flooding claimed the life of a 3-year-old toddler after he was swept away by the waters while trying to escape a partially submerged van. A vigil was held for him on Friday night, local media reported. Credit: David Piano via Storyful