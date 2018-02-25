Woman Wades Through Icy Water to Rescue Dog From Vancouver's Trout Lake

A woman came to the rescue of a a dog that fell into the icy waters of Trout Lake, in Vancouver’s John Hendry Park, on February 23. Footage of the incident was captured by Ben West, who described the woman as a “hero.”On Instagram, West wrote that the woman had got in the water without hesitation. “I’m so inspired and so happy it all worked out for the best,” West wrote. “I saw the dog fall through the ice and screamed out. Community members all rushed to help and support her. We were all calling the dog’s name so it would keep swimming.”The woman was “rushed to a house in the neighborhood and put in a warm bath while the paramedics were en route,” West said. The dog was returned to its owner. Credit: Ben West via Storyful