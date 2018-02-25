Deadly Suicide Attack Rocks Kabul's Diplomatic District

A suicide bomb attack near the headquarters of the NATO-led mission to Afghanistan in Kabul killed at least three people and wounded a number of others on February 24, according to TOLONews.The Islamic State claimed responsibility through one of its media arms, Amaq, Reuters reported.The attack came on the same day that the Ministry of Defense said Taliban militants killed 18 soldiers at an Afghan army post. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful