Trump's former campaign adviser Rick Gates pleads guilty
U.S. President Donald Trump's former top campaign adviser Rick Gates has pleaded guilty to federal charges including conspiracy and making false statements. Gates says he will now co-operate with Robert Mueller's investigation in "any and all matters." Gates' plea makes him the fifth known person to plead guilty in the special counsel probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign