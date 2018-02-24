A small army of activists in Halifax is infiltrating North Korea, one USB drive at a time. It's all about getting tiny pieces of information into a country that tries to shelter its population from the outside world. Students at Dalhousie University are making videos of life in Halifax and putting them on the USB drives. They are they sent to South Korea where they are put in bottles of rice and dropped in the ocean — set adrift to North Korea where they are sold on the black market, intended for the population there to see something that is otherwise forbidden: images of what freedom looks like