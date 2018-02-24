Port Authority Uncovers 10 Kilos of Heroine Hidden in Vehicle
Port authority officers in Igoumenitsa, nothwestern Greece, arrested two Bulgarians and seized nearly 10 kilograms of heroin on February 22 with the help of a K-9 police dog.The drugs were hidden in a concealed compartment under the passenger’s seat of a vehicle driven by the Bulgarians. According to local reports, 1,500 Euros, 36 US dollars and 136 Bulgarian levs were also seized.This footage shows the K-9 investigating the vehicle and the heroine uncovered. Credit: Hellenic Coastguard via Storyful