Fisherman With Broken Leg Airlifted to Hospital by Coastguard Helicopter

A fisherman with a broken leg who needed medical assistance was airlifted to hospital in the early hours of February 23 by a Humberside Coastguard helicopter.According to a press release, the skipper’s leg was broken in two places, and members of his crew issued a mayday call. A Skegness RNLI All Weather Lifeboat and a helicopter based at Humberside Airport responded to the distress call, found the vessel off the coast of Norfolk, and flew the injured man to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.This footage shows the rescue effort. Credit: Maritime & Coastguard Agency via Storyful