Ouachita River Overflows, Flooding Parts of Arkadelphia

The Ouachita River, passing through Arkadelphia, Arkansas, breached its banks on Friday, February 23, causing flooding.According to reports, 30 Arkansas counties were under flood warnings on Friday, and four of them had declared emergency proclamations.On Thursday, law enforcement officials shut down highways and planning for extra patrols in low lying neighborhoods.This video shows the river at Highway 7 through Arkadelphia. Credit: Joel Ledbetter via Storyful