Teachers Sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on Return to West Virginia Capitol

Thousands of teachers flooded the West Virginia state capitol on Friday, February 23, for the second day of a two-day work stoppage over pay and benefits that closed all of the state’s public schools. They held signs and sang in protest.Before the walkout, the West Virginia attorney general’s office said that the strike was illegal and teachers who participate could be punished, up to and including termination.“There’s rumor out there that anybody who takes this action is going to be fired,” West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee told the Gazette-Mail. “That’s not a major concern of mine, we have 727 vacancies right now.”Lee’s comment prompted some teachers to carry signs saying “727 and counting.” Credit: Rhone Michael Thomas via Storyful