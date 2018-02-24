Seneca Businesses, Marinas Drowned in Illinois River Flooding

A local favorite in Seneca, Illinois, Boondocks, was submerged in water after heavy rainfall caused the Illinois River to swell to over 22 feet, more than 6 feet above “flood stage,” according to local reports.A&T’s Phantom/Mavic Pros Services, which filmed this video, remarked on Boondocks’ flooding in a message to Storyful: “It’s a cool spot to pull your boat up to have a few drinks and listen some bands, so it’s crazy to see the sand bar under water and the bar and tiki bar all under water. Usually that place is packed in the summer with people.”People living along the river in neighboring Marseilles were issued an evacuation order to be clear of the area by 2 pm local time on Wednesday, according to reports. Credit: A&T’s Phantom/Mavic Pros Services via Storyful