Double bombing rocks Somali capital

Two car bomb blasts struck Mogadishu on Friday (February 23).

According to local police, the blasts were followed by gunfire.

At least three people have been killed.

Video filmed from an elevated position in the Somalia capital shows a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky following the second blast, reported to have occurred near the parliament.

Writes the filmer: "I live on the fourth floor, close to the Villa Somalia (the official residential palace of the president). It’s Friday so everybody is off work and I was just relaxing at home when I heard gunfights.

"After that, I when to the balcony with my phone - that’s when the explosion happened, catching it on video."