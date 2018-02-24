Day After House Damaged, East Ghouta Children Tour Their Neighborhood

Noor and Alaa, two young girls in East Ghouta, Syria, who have been documenting the bombardment of the region by Syrian forces, tour their neighborhood in a video shot Friday, February 23, showing the devastation wrought by the ongoing bombardment.The pair appeared in a video on Thursday, February 22, showing injuries to Alaa and severe damage to their home. The injury above Alaa’s left eye can be seen in this video.Multiple deadly airstrikes have hit East Ghouta in recent weeks, with the UN calling for a ceasefire on February 21. Credit: Noor and Alaa via Storyful