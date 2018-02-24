Students Gather in Support of Strikers at Sheffield University

Students gathered outside the entrance to a Sheffield University building on Friday, February 23, to show their support for strike action during the second day of a national strike announced by the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU).Pickets and rallies took place across the country, with MPs and other members of the public commenting on the issue.“As pressure on Universities UK grows, we make it 17 VCs so far to call for talks to end the dispute: Aberdeen, Strathclyde, Kent, Birkbeck, Goldsmiths, Bangor, Warwick, Loughborough, Newcastle, Glasgow, LSHTM, Sheffield, Essex, Lancaster, Durham, Keele & Surrey,” the UCU tweeted. Fourteen days of industrial action were planned by the union. Credit: Justa Hopma via Storyful