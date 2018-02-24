HRW Says Satellite Images Show Rohingya Villages 'Bulldozed' by Myanmar Authorities

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released satellite footage on February 22 that it said showed the destruction of Rohingya villages in Maungdaw, Myanmar, between January 8 and February 19.HRW said the video demonstrated that the Burmese government had been bulldozing “scores of depopulated Rohingya villages”.HRW said that while most of the 55 villages that had been cleared were among the 362 villages that had been damaged by arson since August 2017, at least two of the cleared villages were undamaged and were probably inhabitable. Credit: Human Rights Watch & Planet Labs, Inc. via Storyful