Illinois Governor Involved in Unusual Diversity Demonstration Involving Chocolate Milk

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21.Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.”“This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”Stoudemire pours the syrup into the glass, noting that it sinks to the bottom. “When you look at most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom,” Stoudemire says, adding, “You don’t get inclusion until you actually stir it up.”Rauner stirs the milk, before volunteering to drink it. “It’s really, really good,” Rauner says, “Diversity." Credit: illinois.gov via Storyful