Grandfather of hit-and-run children pays tribute to 'lovely, caring' boys

The family of two young brothers killed in a hit-and-run collision have paid tribute to them as "happy, caring and lovely" children. The victims' grandfather Kim May has paid tribute to Corey and Casper Platt-May, who were aged six and two. Mr May also told how he saw the aftermath of the crash. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Mr May, accompanied by his sister and the boys' aunt, described their deaths as an "absolute nightmare".