12-Year-Old Homeless, Blind Pit Bull Rescued From Los Angeles Junk Yard

A blind, homeless pit bull found by employees at a junkyard in Los Angeles, California, has been saved by animal rescue workers.Abandoned by his previous owner, the dog – named Duncan by workers at Hope for Paws animal rescue – was given food and water by a junkyard employee who then asked rescue workers to save the dog before their boss called animal control.Duncan was found to be completely blind, suffering from dehydration, periodontal disease, corneal ulcers, two mass cell tumors and a skin infection. He was in need of immediate medical care.Hope for Paws shared a clip on February 21 of Duncan’s rescue, his medical care, and his time with his foster family.Duncan was still up for adoption at the time of writing. Credit: Hope for Paws via Storyful