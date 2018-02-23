News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

12-Year-Old Homeless, Blind Pit Bull Rescued From Los Angeles Junk Yard

A blind, homeless pit bull found by employees at a junkyard in Los Angeles, California, has been saved by animal rescue workers.Abandoned by his previous owner, the dog – named Duncan by workers at Hope for Paws animal rescue – was given food and water by a junkyard employee who then asked rescue workers to save the dog before their boss called animal control.Duncan was found to be completely blind, suffering from dehydration, periodontal disease, corneal ulcers, two mass cell tumors and a skin infection. He was in need of immediate medical care.Hope for Paws shared a clip on February 21 of Duncan’s rescue, his medical care, and his time with his foster family.Duncan was still up for adoption at the time of writing. Credit: Hope for Paws via Storyful

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'