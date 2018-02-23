Police Officer Dies as Violence Erupts After Europa League Clash in Bilbao

A police officer died following violent clashes between fans outside Athletic Bilbao’s stadium on February 22, after the Spanish team’s Europa League match against Spartak Moscow.These videos were captured by eyewitness David Vilumbrales outside the San Mames stadium. They show the chaos that ensued after the match. They also show riot police arriving on the scene.The police officer who died suffered a heart attack during the unrest, Euronews reported.Athletic Bilbao lost the match 2-1, but advanced 4-3 on aggregate. Credit: David Vilumbrales via Storyful