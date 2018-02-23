Child Pulled From Rubble by Rescue Workers in Douma

Syrian jets bombarded the rebel-held East Ghouta region for the fifth day running on Thursday, February 22, killing dozens, according to local activists.This video shows rescue workers pulling a child from rubble, with the location given as Douma, where activists reported intensive strikes throughout Thursday, including around dusk, when this video was filmed.Multiple deadly airstrikes have hit East Ghouta in recent weeks, with the UN calling for a ceasefire on February 21. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense Damascus via Storyful