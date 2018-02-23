Man Crashes Car Into Connecticut Hospital Emergency Ward

A man crashed a car carrying gasoline cans into the entrance of a hospital emergency ward in Middletown, Connecticut, on Thursday, February 22.This dramatic video captured by eyewitness T.J. O’Brien shows the immediate aftermath of the crash. In the clip, the car can be seen wedged in the entrance of the ward at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. A fire crew then arrives at the scene and tried to extinguish the fire.The driver, identified as Steven Ellam, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital in a critical condition following the crash, NBC Connecticut reported. The 27-year-old had “numerous convictions” and was known to police. Credit: T.J. O’Brien via Storyful