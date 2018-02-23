Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway

A driver’s sudden movement on the M1 motorway at Minmi, near Newcastle, New South Wales, caused a crash on the morning of February 23.According to police, the male driver, 27, ran out of fuel and requested assistance from National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA). A NRMA technician noticed the man was acting erratically and tried to stop him driving. However, the man drove without warning onto the road, causing a crash with a truck.Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A woman and a dog were in the car at the time but no one was injured.Both vehicles were towed away. The incident prompted a road closure. Credit: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force via Storyful