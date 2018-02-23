Trudeau doing damage control on India trip

Justin Trudeau has been in damage control mode on his India trip following the revelation that a man convicted of attempting to kill a politician was invited to an event with the Canadian prime minister. Jaspal Atwal, a former member of a Sikh extremist group who was convicted in 1986 for the attempted assassination of an Indian politician, was also photographed with Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau. It's just the latest bit of controversy on a trip that's already been heavily criticized for a lack of purpose by pundits and Trudeau's opponents