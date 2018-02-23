Gun Parts Manufacturer Responds to Trending #OneLess Videos

A business owner who sells gun accessories in Pennsylvania shared a response on Facebook to gun owners who are throwing away their automatic rifles, parodying the trending #OneLess videos where gun owners are disposing of their weapons.Adam Roth shared a video to his business Aridus Industries’ Facebook page on February 19 stating that he will continue to make parts for guns.In the footage, Roth talks about the videos, sharing that he wanted to follow their example. He then turns around and a loud machine is heard. “Just kidding guys. I’m just making more parts for guns,” Roth states. The business owner later posted a video stating he was not trying to make light of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and shared his ideas for combating gun violence. Credit: Aridus Industries via Storyful