The Talk - Sara Gilbert Reveals How She Convinced Roseanne to Revive Iconic Show
Sara Gilbert shares how she had to convince Roseanne to bring back their iconic television show, saying, "I had to have a few conversations with her. She was the only one where it was a little bit of talking back and forth. And I know part of it was she had some concern because the first time around she had a lot of battles and a lot of drama with the network and the studio, and she said "you know, I can't do that again Sara, so you basically have to do it for me" and I was like "sure, of course." And then I talked to the studio, and they were like, "you know, if we're going to do this, you've got to do these battles for us" and I'm like 'sure, of course!' I placed myself in the hub of drama... it was such a dream come true and the communication lines were so open... there was no drama... I just feel grateful it was the right time and the right place."