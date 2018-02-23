News

The Talk - Sara Gilbert Reveals How She Convinced Roseanne to Revive Iconic Show

Sara Gilbert shares how she had to convince Roseanne to bring back their iconic television show, saying, "I had to have a few conversations with her. She was the only one where it was a little bit of talking back and forth. And I know part of it was she had some concern because the first time around she had a lot of battles and a lot of drama with the network and the studio, and she said "you know, I can't do that again Sara, so you basically have to do it for me" and I was like "sure, of course." And then I talked to the studio, and they were like, "you know, if we're going to do this, you've got to do these battles for us" and I'm like 'sure, of course!' I placed myself in the hub of drama... it was such a dream come true and the communication lines were so open... there was no drama... I just feel grateful it was the right time and the right place."

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
WA on the verge of major tourism boom
Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'