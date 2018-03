A boy was blasted several feet into air after he dropped firecrackers down a septic tank in China's Guangxi province.

The boy wasn’t injured in the fiery explosion, but a girl next to him was hit by the septic tank’s cover and broke her shinbone.

She was immediately sent to the hospital for medical care.

After the accident (February 1st), the residential area was notified of a ban on firecrackers by the property management office.