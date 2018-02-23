Gun-toting wife rescues husband from assailants

A man in northern India was attacked by a group of assailants until his wife drove them away, firing off a shot from her revolver.

A group of men attacked local resident, Abid Ali Khan outside his home In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Six men, two with their faces covered, appeared and dragged Khan - a local journalist - out into the street and began beating him with their fists and sticks.

Upon hearing the commotion, his wife - herself an advocate who owns a licensed revolver, appeared and fired it to drive the attackers off.

CCTV footage identified the incident as having taken place on February 4, at 11.20 AM.

The police have since begun an investigation into the attack, while the motive for the attack remains unknown.

On social media many have been praising the wife's actions, earning her the nickname Revolver Rani, possibly after a successful 2014 Bollywood movie of the same name, while others brought up the debate of gun rights.

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MUTE FROM SOURCE+