Massive wheel flies off truck and hits car on highway

A large spare wheel flew off a truck and hit a car on a bay bridge highway in China's Zhejiang province.

The video, filmed on February 4, shows the wheel falling off of a truck at full speed, bouncing over a high fence and then colliding with a white car traveling in the opposite direction.

An inspection by local traffic police revealed that the white car’s left rear-view mirror had been ripped off by the impact.

The truck was eventually identified among a hundred vehicles with similar models and colours.