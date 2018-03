China’s largest antique wooden blessing ship burnt down in southern China’s Fujian province.

The footage shows the bulk of the stranded vessel in flames, causing heavy smoke near the dock. Firefighters attempted to put out the blaze with a single fire hose.

The boat was 45 meters long and 12 meters wide and cost her owner more than 10 million yuan (over £1 million).

The fire that took place on February 4 is still under investigation.