Senior executive in China drops performer on stage

A senior executive held and then dropped a male performer who was dressed like a woman on the floor at his company’s year-end dinner party in northern China’s Shandong province.

The shocking moment, filmed on February 7 at a hotel, shows the man in a red dress landing with a thud after the executive intentionally dropped him on the floor. The executive and the audience applauded even though the performer was clearly in pain and discomfort.

The performer had to leave the party before his performance was finished.

The video was posted online, causing an uproar in the public. The company suspended the executive from his duties, and both the company and the executive apologised to the performer and the public.