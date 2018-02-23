Snowmobile rider gets taken out by own sled

A snowmobile rider got wiped out by his own vehicle - before it went careering down the slope and crashed into a tree in Montana earlier this month.

In the video, filmed in West Yellowstone, the hapless rider is trying to make it back to his sled after falling off when it slides downhill and hits him.

Writes the filmer, a friend of the man hit by the sled: "It all started with three sleds stuck on a hillside. One just rolled and another (went) upside down.

"Then Nathan - aka the Snake - was working on getting his turned upright (when) the roll happened.

"It completely levelled him and drove itself downhill into small pines, causing major front-end damage."

According to an official local tourism site, winter brings an average annual snowfall of 143 inches