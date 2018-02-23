Underwater proposal - couple get engaged 30 metres deep

A romantic Scuba diver proposed to his partner on Wednesday while the two of them were 30 metres under water.

The man popped the question in writing using a special portable white board and underwater pen. His girlfriend responded by scribbling the word "YES" on the other side of the board.

The two then exchanged rings, had an under water kiss and continued the dive holding hands.

The unusual moment took place during a dive at Cenote Angelita in Tulum, Mexico on February 14.