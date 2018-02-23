Family miraculously escapes after speeding jeep hits motorcycle

A family had a narrow escape after a jeep smashed into their motorcycle in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

In the CCTV footage, the family of three, including a young child and a woman, had made a U-turn on the highway when they were hit by a jeep coming from the opposite direction.

The jeep was driven at such high speed that the bike broke into pieces and was dragged for some distance.

The jeep also lost control and narrowly avoided hitting the divider.

Despite the high impact collision, the victims got away without life-threatening injuries. The child got up on its own and rushed to the injured woman, who was lying on the road.

The man also managed to get up on his own. The onlookers rushed to the accident spot and rushed the victims to a hospital, where they have recovered.

The accident took place on February 14, in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

++ CLIENT PLEASE NOTE MUTE VIDEO ++