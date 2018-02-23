Little boy gets incredibly excited about Nintendo Switch present

This the touching moment a boy gets extremely excited when he finds out he is getting a Nintendo Switch.

The footage, captured on February 17 in Seoul, shows Dexter walking into a store with his father - who takes him to a Nintendo Switch stand.

'What is it?' asks the father.

Dexter realises his father is buying him the Nintendo Switch and can't contain his excitement.

The filmer writes: ''After I showed some videos to my son of what the Nintendo Switch was, he begged for months for us to buy him one.

''I hinted earlier in the day that today he was going to get something special but I didn't tell him what it was going to be.

''He guessed a toy or ice cream or candy but I told him I wouldn't give him any hints.

''When we walked up to the store, I wasn't sure he would figure it out as he can't read very well yet but I thought I would record it to see if he reacted in any special way.

We will remember that moment forever.