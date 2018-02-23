News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Little boy gets incredibly excited about Nintendo Switch present

This the touching moment a boy gets extremely excited when he finds out he is getting a Nintendo Switch.

The footage, captured on February 17 in Seoul, shows Dexter walking into a store with his father - who takes him to a Nintendo Switch stand.

'What is it?' asks the father.

Dexter realises his father is buying him the Nintendo Switch and can't contain his excitement.

The filmer writes: ''After I showed some videos to my son of what the Nintendo Switch was, he begged for months for us to buy him one.

''I hinted earlier in the day that today he was going to get something special but I didn't tell him what it was going to be.

''He guessed a toy or ice cream or candy but I told him I wouldn't give him any hints.

''When we walked up to the store, I wasn't sure he would figure it out as he can't read very well yet but I thought I would record it to see if he reacted in any special way.

We will remember that moment forever.

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'