A US-based tech vlogger has performed his most outrageous iPhone drop test yet - by throwing it down a 200ft-long spillway via a drone.

Filmed at Lake Berryessa in Napa Valley, California, TechTax sends his iPhone X down a bell-shaped spillway hole to test if it can survive a high drop test.

The spillway acts as a drain for the Monticello Dam in Napa Valley.