Seagull Released After Being Stuck in Kmart For Three Days

Wildlife rescuer Nigel Williamson was called out to a Carrum Downs shopping centre to catch and release a pesky seagull, which had been stuck inside a Kmart for three days.In a video posted to Facebook on February 22, Williamson released the bird into the carpark of the shopping centre, where it squawked and flew away without a second glance.The bird clearly lacked its own #KmartHacks to escape. Credit: Nigel’s Animal Rescue and Pest Control via Storyful