Should saggy pants be banned? Newsroom readers weigh in

“Dumbest ‘fashion trend’ of the 21st century,” one person wrote. Another commenter posted, “It’s ugly and I judge the wearers as low class, but it’s not illegal in my eyes.” A proposed ban on saggy pants has Newsroom readers ripping apart the fashion fad.

Pants hanging more than 3 inches below the hipbone and exposing skin may soon be illegal in South Carolina if certain lawmakers get their way. First-time offenders will be charged $25. A third offense would bring a fine of up to $75 plus six hours of community service. The saggy style is already banned in parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, and New Jersey.

