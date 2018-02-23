The Talk - Hosts Discuss Arming Teachers with Guns Debate

President Trump says arming some teachers would stop shootings 'instantly,' but Senator Marco Rubio disagrees. "It's going to result in more deaths and I just think it's not the answer," says Sharon Osbourne. "I think adding more guns to the gun problem is not the salve," adds Sara Gilbert. Sheryl Underwood reflects, "I think it's gonna be pressure on the teachers. People don't go into the teaching profession for this kind of pressure and they already aren't paid enough. I think it's unfair for the teachers."