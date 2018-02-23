Female Barista Attacked by Armed Man in Washington State

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police.Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.”The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over. Credit: Kent Police via Storyful