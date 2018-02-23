Egyptian Police Officers Catch Boy Falling From Third-Floor Balcony

Police officers caught a five-year-old boy as he fell from the third-floor balcony of a building in Assiut, Egypt, on Saturday, February 17, according to Egypt’s interior ministry.The ministry said the boy was dangling from the apartment balcony.This security camera video, shared by the ministry on Monday, is said to show three police officers looking up at the building on Republic Street from which the boy was dangling, and using a large rug to help catch the boy as he landed at ground level. The ministry said the boy was not injured, but that one police officer sustained injuries and was treated in hospital. Credit: Ministry of Interior (Egypt) via Storyful