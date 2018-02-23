Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day

Animals at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Oregon enjoyed their snow day on February 20. The zoo closed that day, but it did not stop some animals from enjoying the wintery weather.In a video posted to the zoo’s official Twitter account, several of the animals, including otters and elephants, can be seen enjoying the newly fallen snow. As reported by local media, parts of Oregon were hit with a snowstorm, putting the area under a winter weather warning and closing schools. Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful