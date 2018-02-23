Noor and Alaa, East Ghouta Children, Share Video of Injuries and Damage to Their Home
Noor and Alaa, two young girls in East Ghouta, Syria, who have been documenting the bombardment of the region by Syrian forces, appeared in a video on Thursday, February 22, showing injuries to Alaa and severe damage to their home.The video was posted to a Twitter account run by their mother, an English teacher. The video was preceded by a tweet saying, “Our house is destroyed Alaa is injured.”Multiple deadly airstrikes have hit East Ghouta in recent weeks, with the UN calling for a ceasefire on February 21. Credit: Noor and Alaa via Storyful