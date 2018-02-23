Police High Five Students to 'Show They Care' After Florida Shooting

Police officers greeted students arriving at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, with hugs and high fives to “show they care” in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Facebook post made on February 20 showed.The officers from the Traffic Operations Unit made the visit as part of a plan to visit schools as students were arriving and personally greet them.The Charles County Sheriff’s Department said that, at first, the students “didn’t know what to make of it,” but that, ultimately, the officers’ presence “put smiles on the teens [sic] faces,” and they planned on continuing to visit schools. Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful