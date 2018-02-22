Landslide Traps 2,000 People in French Ski Resort

Over 2,000 people were left trapped in the French ski resort of Monts d’Olmes after two consecutive landslides blocked the only access road on February 20.The first landslide was reported to have occurred at approximately 8:30 pm on February 20, followed by a second just as clearance was about to begin.The slopes of Mont d’Olmes remained closed on February 21 and an orange avalanche alert was issued.The local council of Ariège posted a video showing efforts to clear the road, which was due to reopen on February 22 following a safety inspection. Credit: Ariege, le Departement via Storyful