Game Warden Lets Bald Eagle Thaw Out in His Truck Following Ice Storm

An Oklahoma game warden took an ice-covered eagle into his truck to warm it up, before releasing it back into the wild on February 20.In this video released on Facebook, Warden Spencer Grace can be heard saying that the bird’s wings were covered in ice following an ice storm, leaving it unable to fly.The Facebook post said Grace took the bird into his truck for around 45 minutes to warm it up. He can be seen in the video releasing it back into the wild. Credit: Oklahoma Game Wardens via Storyful